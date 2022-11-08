Armada Hoffler Properties Normalized FFO of $0.29 misses by $0.01, revenue of $122.77M beats by $68.15M, raised FY FFO guidance
- Armada Hoffler Properties press release (NYSE:AHH): Q3 Normalized FFO of $0.29 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $122.77M (+83.1% Y/Y) beats by $68.15M.
- Net Income of $0.38 Per Diluted Share
Raised 2022 Full-Year Normalized FFO Guidance Range to $1.18 to $1.20 Per Diluted Share from a prior outlook of $1.16 to $1.20 Per Diluted Share vs. $1.19 consensus
Executed 78,000 SF of New Office Leases at Harbor Point and Town Center
Retail Occupancy Reached an All-Time High of 98%
Rental Rates on New Apartment Leases Increased Nearly 9%
