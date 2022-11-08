Armada Hoffler Properties Normalized FFO of $0.29 misses by $0.01, revenue of $122.77M beats by $68.15M, raised FY FFO guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 6:07 AM ETArmada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Armada Hoffler Properties press release (NYSE:AHH): Q3 Normalized FFO of $0.29 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $122.77M (+83.1% Y/Y) beats by $68.15M.
  • Net Income of $0.38 Per Diluted Share

  • Raised 2022 Full-Year Normalized FFO Guidance Range to $1.18 to $1.20 Per Diluted Share from a prior outlook of $1.16 to $1.20 Per Diluted Share vs. $1.19 consensus

  • Executed 78,000 SF of New Office Leases at Harbor Point and Town Center

  • Retail Occupancy Reached an All-Time High of 98%

  • Rental Rates on New Apartment Leases Increased Nearly 9%

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.