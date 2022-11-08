Triumph Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.07, revenue of $307.6M beats by $10.03M
Nov. 08, 2022 6:07 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Triumph press release (NYSE:TGI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $307.6M (-13.9% Y/Y) beats by $10.03M.
Fiscal 2023 Guidance -Net sales of approximately $1.3 billion vs $1.28B Consensus.
GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.66 to $1.86 vs $0.38 Consensus.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.40 to $0.60, up from prior guidance due to final pension assumptions
-
Cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million, free cash use of ($60.0) million to ($70.0) million
