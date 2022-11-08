Lordstown Motors GAAP EPS of -$0.73 misses by $0.45
Nov. 08, 2022 6:10 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lordstown Motors press release (NASDAQ:RIDE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.73 misses by $0.45.
- Adjusted operating loss excluding the above items of $33.8 million, 33% lower than adjusted operating loss in 2Q22 on the first full quarter without plant operating costs and other reductions.
- At the end of the quarter, cash and short-term investments on hand was $204M, approximately $32M lower than the second quarter of 2022.
- Outlook: Reaffirming Q4 start of deliveries of Endurance, subject to full homologation and required certification, which is expected later this quarter.
- Continue to target initial production batch of up to 500 units; seeking OEM partnerships to scale Endurance.
- Pre-development work on next vehicle has begun by LMC, in collaboration with Foxconn EV ecosystem, including MIH consortium.
- Foxconn has agreed to make an additional investment in Lordstown Motors of up to $170 million, subject to certain terms and conditions.
- Target year end cash and short-term investments of $150 to $165 million, including Foxconn initial investment, and excluding contingent liabilities and other financings.
