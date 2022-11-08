Clear Channel Outdoor reports Q3 results

Nov. 08, 2022 6:11 AM ETClear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Clear Channel Outdoor press release (NYSE:CCO): Q3 Net loss of $38.8M.
  • Revenue of $602.91M (+1.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.76M.
  • "Looking ahead, our business remains healthy as advertisers continue to tap the out-of-home market, the last mass visual medium, to reach consumers on the move. We're keeping a close eye on business trends and have the levers to moderate our costs should the need arise, and we remain committed to maintaining ample liquidity on our balance sheet.
  • Q4 revenue to be on the range of $740M to $765M vs. consensus of $714.57M and FY2022 revenue to be in the range of $2.6B to $2.635B vs. consensus of $2.5B.

