Clarivate Analytics reports mixed Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 guidance
Nov. 08, 2022 6:12 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Clarivate Analytics press release (NYSE:CLVT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $635.7M (+43.7% Y/Y) misses by $7.31M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $271.6M increased 42.9% driven by earnings contributions from acquisitions, organic growth and cost savings from integration programs; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.7% decreased 30 basis points.
- As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents of $446.0M increased $15.1M compared to December 31, 2021.
- Updated 2022 Outlook: Revenues of $2.60B to $2.66B vs. consensus of $2.71B; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.5% to 41.5%; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.75 to $0.85 vs. consensus of $0.83 and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $500M to $550M.
Comments