First Advantage GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.01, revenue of $206M misses by $5.36M

Nov. 08, 2022 6:15 AM ETFirst Advantage Corporation (FA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • First Advantage press release (NASDAQ:FA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $206M (+6.8% Y/Y) misses by $5.36M.
  • Net income was $17.2 million, an increase of 5.7%, compared to $16.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $64.2 million, an increase of 0.4%, compared to $63.9 million; Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA was $65.3 million
  • Adjusted Net Income was $40.0 million, a decrease of 5.1%, compared to $42.2 million
  • Cash flows from operations were $46.4 million, an increase of 67.2%, compared to $27.8 million
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $390.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $97.6 million compared to $292.6 million as of December 31, 2021
  • Increased and extended share repurchase program by $100 million through December 31, 2023

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.