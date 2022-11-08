First Advantage GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.01, revenue of $206M misses by $5.36M
Nov. 08, 2022 6:15 AM ETFirst Advantage Corporation (FA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- First Advantage press release (NASDAQ:FA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $206M (+6.8% Y/Y) misses by $5.36M.
- Net income was $17.2 million, an increase of 5.7%, compared to $16.3 million
- Adjusted EBITDA was $64.2 million, an increase of 0.4%, compared to $63.9 million; Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA was $65.3 million
- Adjusted Net Income was $40.0 million, a decrease of 5.1%, compared to $42.2 million
- Cash flows from operations were $46.4 million, an increase of 67.2%, compared to $27.8 million
- Cash and cash equivalents were $390.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $97.6 million compared to $292.6 million as of December 31, 2021
- Increased and extended share repurchase program by $100 million through December 31, 2023
