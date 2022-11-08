PerkinElmer reports mixed Q3 earnings, initiates Q4 and updates FY22 pro forma guidance
Nov. 08, 2022 6:15 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer press release (NYSE:PKI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.03B (-12.0% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Pro forma adjusted operating profit margin was 26.3% as a percentage of adjusted revenue, as compared to 30.8% in the same period a year ago.
- Initiates fourth quarter and updates full year pro forma guidance: For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company forecasts total revenue from continuing operations of $0.73 billion. Pro forma total revenue is expected to be in a range of approximately $1.06-$1.07 billion vs. consensus of $1.08B and pro forma adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range $1.65-$1.67 vs. consensus of $1.66.
For the full year 2022, the Company now forecasts total revenue from continuing operations of $3.30 billion. Pro forma total revenue is expected to be in the range of approximately $4.59-$4.60 billion vs. consensus of $4.62B and pro forma adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $7.89-$7.91 vs. consensus of $7.79.
