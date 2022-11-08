PerkinElmer reports mixed Q3 earnings, initiates Q4 and updates FY22 pro forma guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 6:15 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • PerkinElmer press release (NYSE:PKI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.03B (-12.0% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Pro forma adjusted operating profit margin was 26.3% as a percentage of adjusted revenue, as compared to 30.8% in the same period a year ago.
  • Initiates fourth quarter and updates full year pro forma guidance: For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company forecasts total revenue from continuing operations of $0.73 billion. Pro forma total revenue is expected to be in a range of approximately $1.06-$1.07 billion vs. consensus of $1.08B and pro forma adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range $1.65-$1.67 vs. consensus of $1.66.

    For the full year 2022, the Company now forecasts total revenue from continuing operations of $3.30 billion. Pro forma total revenue is expected to be in the range of approximately $4.59-$4.60 billion vs. consensus of $4.62B and pro forma adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $7.89-$7.91 vs. consensus of $7.79.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.