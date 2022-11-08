Relief, NRx extend time to settle litigation over COVID-19 therapy aviptadil

Nov. 08, 2022

  • Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) (OTCQB:RLFTD) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) extended the stay of their pending litigation until Nov. 11 to get more time to finalize a settlement.
  • The companies have been embroiled in litigation over experimental COVID-19 therapy Zyesami (aviptadil) and in August agreed to discuss a tentative settlement.
  • Relief on Tuesday said that while the parties are far along in their negotiation of settlement documents, no final agreements have been reached and there can be no assurance that a proposed settlement will be successfully completed.
  • In April, Relief had said that it entered a stipulation to stay the proceedings in its pending litigation with NRx's unit NeuroRx, and Jonathan Javitt to allow the parties to attempt to seek to mediate their dispute.
