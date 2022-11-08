Nvidia launches new chip for China that meets new export controls
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has confirmed to Reuters it launched a new chip in China that adheres to recently introduced U.S. export rules to prevent access to cutting-edge tech.
- A spokesperson said: ""The Nvidia A800 GPU, which went into production in Q3, is another alternative product to the Nvidia A100 GPU for customers in China. The A800 meets the U.S. Government’s clear test for reduced export control and cannot be programmed to exceed it."
- The A800 chip is the first such processor from a U.S. semiconductor maker that meets new trade rules. Nvidia has said the rules would cost it several hundred million dollars in revenue.
- The U.S. government issued new regulations in October that banned export of advanced equipment and microchips. Nvidia's A100 data center chip and other advanced microprocessors were added to the export control list in August.
- Shares were up +1.54% pre-market.
- The chipmaker reports its Q3 results next week with analysts expectations of an EPS of $0.71 and revenue of $5.85B.
