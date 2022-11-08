Everi Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.30 misses by $0.05, revenue of $204.3M beats by $9.11M, narrows FY guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 6:26 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Everi Holdings press release (NYSE:EVRI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.30 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $204.3M (+21.4% Y/Y) beats by $9.11M.
  • FinTech segment revenues rose 27%, reflecting an 81% increase in hardware revenues, a 31% increase in software and other revenues, and a 15% rise in financial access revenues, which were driven by $10.9 billion of funds delivered to casino floors.
  • Games segment revenues rose 17%, reflecting a 57% increase in shipments of gaming machines to 1,841 units, as well as a 5% increase in revenues from gaming operations, which included the benefit of a 1,314-unit year-over-year increase in the installed game base.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 7% to an all-time quarterly record $96.6 million compared to $90.6 million in the 2021 third quarter.
  • Everi today tightened its full year 2022 guidance for net income to $112 million to $117 million, Adjusted EBITDA to $371 million to $376 million and Free Cash Flow to $190 million to $197 million.

