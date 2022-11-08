Sage Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$2.31 misses by $0.11, revenue of $1.74M beats by $0.08M
Nov. 08, 2022 6:33 AM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sage Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SAGE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.31 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.74M (+20.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.08M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022 were $1.4 billion compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022.
- Cash and cash equivalents, anticipated funding from ongoing collaborations, and potential revenue, expected to support operations into 2025
Completion of rolling NDA submission for zuranolone in MDD and PPD on track for December 2022
Presented additional data across pipeline programs at key medical congresses including data on zuranolone as an investigational oral, once-daily, 14-day treatment for MDD and PPD
Company appoints Laura Gault, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer, enhancing management team and advancing Sage’s position as a leader in brain health and a top-tier biopharmaceutical company
