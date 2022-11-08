Sage Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$2.31 misses by $0.11, revenue of $1.74M beats by $0.08M

Nov. 08, 2022 6:33 AM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sage Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SAGE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.31 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.74M (+20.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.08M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022 were $1.4 billion compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, anticipated funding from ongoing collaborations, and potential revenue, expected to support operations into 2025

  • Completion of rolling NDA submission for zuranolone in MDD and PPD on track for December 2022

  • Presented additional data across pipeline programs at key medical congresses including data on zuranolone as an investigational oral, once-daily, 14-day treatment for MDD and PPD

  • Company appoints Laura Gault, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer, enhancing management team and advancing Sage’s position as a leader in brain health and a top-tier biopharmaceutical company

