Elanco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.03B in-line
Nov. 08, 2022 6:34 AM ETElanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Elanco press release (NYSE:ELAN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.03B (-8.8% Y/Y) in-line.
- FY2022 Outlook: Revenue of $4.385B to $4.43B vs. consensus of $4.49B and prior outlook of $4.465B to $4.55B; Reported Net Loss of $(82)M to $(57)M, Reported diluted EPS of $(0.17) to $(0.12); Adjusted EPS of $1.01 to $1.07 vs. consensus of $1.08 and prior outlook pf $1.06 to $1.13; Adjusted EBITDA of $1.01B to $1.045B; Net leverage ratio expected at 5.2x to 5.3x Adjusted EBITDA at year-end 2022.
- For Q4, the company expects revenue in the range of $955M to $1B vs. consensus of $1.06B and adjusted EPS of $0.10 to $0.16 vs. consensus of $0.20.
Comments