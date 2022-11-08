Chatham Lodging Trust AFFO of $0.50 beats by $0.08, revenue of $87.89M beats by $3.42M

Nov. 08, 2022
  • Chatham Lodging Trust press release (NYSE:CLDT): Q3 AFFO of $0.50 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $87.89M (+36.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.42M.
  • Third quarter 2022 RevPAR of $150 compares to $149 in the 2019 third quarter.
  • Generated margins for all hotels owned during the quarter of 50.1 percent, up significantly from margins of 44.7 percent in the 2021 third quarter.
  • For the comparable hotels, GOP margins rose a very strong 160 basis points to 50.5 percent compared to 48.9 percent for the 2019 third quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA experienced a massive jump to $35.1 million from $19.6 million in the 2021 third quarter.
  • Due to uncertainty surrounding the hotel industry, the company is not providing guidance at this time.

