Chatham Lodging Trust AFFO of $0.50 beats by $0.08, revenue of $87.89M beats by $3.42M
Nov. 08, 2022 6:36 AM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chatham Lodging Trust press release (NYSE:CLDT): Q3 AFFO of $0.50 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $87.89M (+36.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.42M.
- Third quarter 2022 RevPAR of $150 compares to $149 in the 2019 third quarter.
- Generated margins for all hotels owned during the quarter of 50.1 percent, up significantly from margins of 44.7 percent in the 2021 third quarter.
- For the comparable hotels, GOP margins rose a very strong 160 basis points to 50.5 percent compared to 48.9 percent for the 2019 third quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA experienced a massive jump to $35.1 million from $19.6 million in the 2021 third quarter.
- Due to uncertainty surrounding the hotel industry, the company is not providing guidance at this time.
