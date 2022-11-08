Perrigo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 misses by $0.11, revenue of $1.1B misses by $40M, lowers FY adj. EPS guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 6:36 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Perrigo press release (NYSE:PRGO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (+5.8% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • Company reiterates fiscal 2022 organic net sales growth range outlook of 9.0%-10.0% and fiscal 2022 total net sales growth range outlook of 8.5%-9.5% versus the prior year.
  • Company updates fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS range outlook to $2.00-$2.10 vs. consensus of $2.28 from $2.25-$2.35, as lower sales volumes in CSCA and $0.10 from the worsening impact of currency translation are expected to more than offset solid year-to-date performance in the international business and accretion from the purchase of the Gateway (GTW) plant in the U.S. The Company now expects to achieve a constant currency adjusted diluted EPS range outlook of $2.25-$2.35.

