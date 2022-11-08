Playtika reports Q3 earnings; reaffirms FY22 revenue guidance
Nov. 08, 2022 6:39 AM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Playtika press release (NASDAQ:PLTK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.17 in-line.
- Revenue of $647.8M (+1.9% Y/Y) beats by $7.1M.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $230.7 million compared to $247.8 million in the prior year period.
- Our cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,255.4 million as of September 30, 2022.
- For the full year 2022 the company expects revenue to be within the previously provided range of $2.60 - $2.66 billion vs. consensus of $2.62B and Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $900 - $940 million.
