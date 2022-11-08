International Game Technology reports Q3 earnings beat; initiates Q4 and updates FY22 guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 6:44 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • International Game Technology press release (NYSE:IGT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $1.06B (+7.7% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $402M, stable as reported and up 7% at constant currency.
  • Introducing Fourth Quarter 2022 Expectations; Targeting Upper Half of Full-Year 2022 Outlook Range: Fourth Quarter Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion vs. consensus of $1.02B; Operating income margin of 18% - 19% includes approximately 150 - 200 basis point impact from iSoftBet acquisition step-up amortization, project-related costs, and restructuring expenses.
  • Full Year: Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion vs. consensus of $4.11B; Operating income margin of 20% - 22%; Cash from operations of $850 - $950 million; Capital expenditures of approximately $350 million

