TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock fell about 20% in premarket trading on Tuesday after offering a less than encouraging Q3 report on Monday evening.

The Massachusetts-based online travel company posted a notable miss on the bottom line despite a narrow beat on the top line and strong growth in gross bookings from 2019 levels. The company said selling and marketing costs ballooned 58% from the prior year while an increase in headcount to support growth also weighed on profitability.

Moving forward, a letter to shareholders offered caution on the expectation of improving trends.

“We expect a moderate step down of Tripadvisor Core revenue as a percent of 2019 from Q3. This step down is not related to a change in our revenue trends, but to a particularly strong August in Q3 2022 and unique items in Q4 2019 that create a tougher revenue comparison,” the letter reads. “We point out that in 2019 television advertising for brand Tripadvisor and other expenses were considerably higher in Q3 than in Q4, creating a sequentially harder comparison from an adjusted EBITDA margin perspective, in addition to the impact of the revenue step down.”

The company also anticipates a significant foreign currency impact in the fourth quarter, amounting to about a $34M headwind. While consolidated revenue is expected to increase by a low-single digit percentage from 2019, a modest slowdown from Q3 2022 is expected.

Shares of the Needham, Massachusetts-based company crashed 19.41% in premarket trading on modest volume.

Dig

.