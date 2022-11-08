Reata Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.47 beats by $0.58, revenue of $0.54M misses by $0.19M
Nov. 08, 2022 6:47 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Reata Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:RETA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.47 beats by $0.58.
- Revenue of $0.54M (vs $7.39M prior year) misses by $0.19M.
On September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $435.9 million, as compared to $590.3 million of cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2021.
- NDA for Omaveloxolone for Patients With Friedreich’s Ataxia Under Review With PDUFA Date of February 28, 2023
- FDA Does Not Plan to Hold an Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss the Omaveloxolone NDA and the Late Cycle Meeting Has Been Completed
- Provides Update on Commercial Preparation
Comments