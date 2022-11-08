Reata Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.47 beats by $0.58, revenue of $0.54M misses by $0.19M

Nov. 08, 2022 6:47 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:RETA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.47 beats by $0.58.
  • Revenue of $0.54M (vs $7.39M prior year) misses by $0.19M.

  • On September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $435.9 million, as compared to $590.3 million of cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2021.

  • NDA for Omaveloxolone for Patients With Friedreich’s Ataxia Under Review With PDUFA Date of February 28, 2023
  • FDA Does Not Plan to Hold an Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss the Omaveloxolone NDA and the Late Cycle Meeting Has Been Completed
  • Provides Update on Commercial Preparation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.