Planet Fitness Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.04, revenue of $244.39M beats by $9.82M
Nov. 08, 2022 6:48 AM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Planet Fitness press release (NYSE:PLNT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $244.39M (+58.4% Y/Y) beats by $9.82M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Revenue to increase in the high-50 percent range (previously expected growth in the mid-50 percent range); Adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 60 percent (previously expected growth in the high-50 percent range); Adjusted net income to increase in the low-100 percent range (previously expected growth in the low-90 percent range); Adjusted earnings per share to increase in the mid-90 percent range, based on Adjusted diluted shares outstanding of approximately 90.5M.
Comments