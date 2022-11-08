Roivant Sciences stock dips on pricing stock offering

Nov. 08, 2022 6:53 AM ETRoivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares fell 13% Tuesday morning after the biopharmaceutical company priced a primary and secondary public offering of 30M common shares.
  • The offering consists of 20M shares offered by Roivant and 10M shares offered by the selling shareholders at a price to the public of $5.00/share for total gross proceeds of $150M.
  • Roivant (ROIV) will receive ~$100M of the proceeds, while the selling shareholders will receive ~$50M.
  • In addition, the underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to $22.5M additional common shares.
  • The offering is expected to close on Nov. 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
  • Roivant (ROIV) expects its cash position will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second half of calendar year 2025.

