Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) lost ~6% premarket Tuesday after announcing that its Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) System did not meet the main goal in a global trial involving patients with high blood pressure.

SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study was designed to evaluate the effect of the RDN system on blood pressure reduction in 337 patients with uncontrolled hypertension who had been prescribed up to three anti-hypertensive medications.

Indicating no statistically significant reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABPM) for RDN, the trial did not meet the primary endpoint, Medtronic (MDT) said, noting the impact of COVID-19 and higher drug levels in the control group as reasons for the setback.

“Compared with patients enrolled before the pandemic, significant differences in baseline 24-hour ABPM were observed that may reflect changes in patient behavior and lifestyle during the pandemic,” the lead investigator of the trial David Kandzari, M.D., said.

“Additionally, patients treated with the sham procedure increased the amount of medication they were taking compared to those treated with RDN,” Kandzari added, noting that those reasons likely led to narrower-than-expected differences in ABPM.

However, the trial met a key secondary endpoint, indicating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful decline in office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP) for RDN.

"The ON MED study demonstrated significant reductions in office-based blood pressure, the most commonly used measure in clinical practice,” Kandzari highlighted.

In conjunction with the data readout, Medtronic (MDT) announced the submission of the final module to the FDA regarding its Premarket Approval (PMA) package for the Symplicity Spyral RDN system, which is currently available only for investigational use in the U.S.

In 2021, Medtronic (MDT) shares came under pressure after the company indicated a potential delay for SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial.