Party City Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.39, revenue of $502.19M

Nov. 08, 2022 6:58 AM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Party City press release (NYSE:PRTY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.39.
  • Revenue of $502.19M (-1.6% Y/Y).
  • FY2022 Outlook: Net sales of $2.140B to $2.190B or a change of approximately -1% to 1% versus 2021; Brand comp sales decrease of approximately -3% to -1%; GAAP net loss of approximately $199M to $184M; Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $130M to $150M; 80 to 85 new Next Generation stores, with a combination of new openings and remodels; Capital Expenditures of approximately $90M to $100M or $60M to $70M net of tenant improvement allowances

