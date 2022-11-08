BitNile receives NYSE American non-compliance notice

Nov. 08, 2022 7:02 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) has received a notice of non-compliance from NYSE American.
  • The shares of the company's common stock have been selling for a low price for a substantial period of time. Pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the company's continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange determined to be no later than May 2, 2023.
  • NILE shares are down over 3% premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.