BitNile receives NYSE American non-compliance notice
Nov. 08, 2022 7:02 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) has received a notice of non-compliance from NYSE American.
- The shares of the company's common stock have been selling for a low price for a substantial period of time. Pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the company's continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange determined to be no later than May 2, 2023.
- NILE shares are down over 3% premarket
