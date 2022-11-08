Kandi Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $33.7M beats by $4.4M
Nov. 08, 2022 7:03 AM ETKandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Kandi Technologies press release (NASDAQ:KNDI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $33.7M (+100.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.4M.
- Off-road vehicles and associated parts sales increased by 217.6% to $21.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in the same period of 2021.
- EV products sales increased significantly to $1.7 million from $0.3 million in the same period of 2021.
- EV parts sales were $2.6 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same period of 2021.
- Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $1.2 million, compared with $6.3 million in the same period of 2021.
