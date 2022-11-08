Kandi Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $33.7M beats by $4.4M

Nov. 08, 2022 7:03 AM ETKandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Kandi Technologies press release (NASDAQ:KNDI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $33.7M (+100.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.4M.
  • Off-road vehicles and associated parts sales increased by 217.6% to $21.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in the same period of 2021.
  • EV products sales increased significantly to $1.7 million from $0.3 million in the same period of 2021.
  • EV parts sales were $2.6 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $1.2 million, compared with $6.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.