BlackSky Technology GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.08, revenue of $16.94M beats by $0.37M
Nov. 08, 2022 7:03 AM ETBlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BlackSky Technology press release (NYSE:BKSY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $16.94M (+113.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.37M.
- "With our expanding customer base, strong pipeline, and growing contracted backlog, we are looking forward to a strong finish to 2022 and carrying this momentum into 2023. Given our trajectory, we anticipate full year 2022 revenues to come in at the upper end of our guidance range.”
- The company is seeing strong global demand for its high-resolution imagery, dynamic monitoring, and AI-driven analytic solutions. As a result, the company expects its full year 2022 revenue to achieve the upper end of the guidance range previously provided of between $62M and $66M vs. consensus of $64.83M. The Company continues to expect capital expenditures for the full year 2022 to be between $52M and $56M.
