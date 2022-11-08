Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow futures rise as voters head to the polls for the midterm elections

Stock market futures point towards a higher open on Tuesday morning as major indices look to rally further on Election Day as voters head to the polls.

In premarket trading the S&P 500 futures (SPX) finds itself +0.4%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) gained 0.6% and the Dow futures (INDU) are up 0.3%.

Treasury yields are relatively unchanged. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) down 1 basis point to 4.20%, while the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) has also decreased by 1 basis point to 4.71%. Additionally, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has ticked higher by 0.2% to 110.35.

Moreover, Bitcoin tumbled early on as the digital toke dropped back below the $20K handle as it finds itself down nearly 5% to start the trading session.

The economic calendar is quiet once again as market participants remained honed in on Thursday’s inflation report.

Wells Fargo outlined in an investor note: “Post-election, we would expect a small lift in the equity market over the next month (+1%) – assuming the CPI print on Thursday is not ‘hot.’ Defensive sector outperformance (i.e., Utilities, Staples, Health Care) is expected to last assuming we see an Election Day ‘red wave.’ Style-wise, stronger relative performance from momentum and low-vol strategies has also been associated with prior red waves.”

“Longer term, we will likely need to see the Fed end the tightening cycle before we can start contemplating material, 1995-style long-term gains.”

Among active stocks, shares of Nvidia have gained ground on Tuesday after the chip confirmed to Reuters it launched a new chip in China that adheres to recently introduced U.S. export rules to prevent access to cutting-edge tech.