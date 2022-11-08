Royalty Pharma reports Q3 results; raises FY22 guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 7:03 AM ETRoyalty Pharma plc (RPRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Royalty Pharma press release (NASDAQ:RPRX): Q3
  • Revenue of $573M (-2.2% Y/Y) misses by $37.32M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% to $548 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted Cash Flow increased 26% to $441 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) of $539M and Adjusted Cash Receipts (non-GAAP) of $597M.
  • Increased 2022 guidance: Adjusted Cash Receipts expected to be $2,750 to $2,800 million, which includes $458m from the acceleration of payments related to Pfizer’s acquisition of Biohaven.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.