Royalty Pharma reports Q3 results; raises FY22 guidance
Nov. 08, 2022 7:03 AM ETRoyalty Pharma plc (RPRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Royalty Pharma press release (NASDAQ:RPRX): Q3
- Revenue of $573M (-2.2% Y/Y) misses by $37.32M.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% to $548 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted Cash Flow increased 26% to $441 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) of $539M and Adjusted Cash Receipts (non-GAAP) of $597M.
- Increased 2022 guidance: Adjusted Cash Receipts expected to be $2,750 to $2,800 million, which includes $458m from the acceleration of payments related to Pfizer’s acquisition of Biohaven.
