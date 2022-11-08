Builders FirstSource Non-GAAP EPS of $5.20 beats by $1.90, revenue of $5.8B beats by $500M
Nov. 08, 2022 7:04 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Builders FirstSource press release (NYSE:BLDR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.20 beats by $1.90.
- Revenue of $5.8B (+5.3% Y/Y) beats by $500M.
- Core Organic Sales Growth of 6.9%
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.1% to $1.2 billion
- Repurchased $658.2 million of common shares
- Completed four tuck-in acquisitions since the end of June
- Strong quarter-end balance sheet with liquidity of $1.3 billion and a net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.7x.
- Cash provided by operating activities was $1.5 billion, and free cash flow was $1.4 billion.
- Shares +1.88% PM.
