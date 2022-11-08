Nexstar Media GAAP EPS of $7.30 beats by $1.89, revenue of $1.27B misses by $20M
Nov. 08, 2022 7:05 AM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nexstar Media press release (NASDAQ:NXST): Q3 GAAP EPS of $7.30 beats by $1.89.
- Revenue of $1.27B (+9.5% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- CEO comment: “We expect the fourth quarter to benefit from a continuation of strong political advertising trends while 2023 will see distribution revenue upside from renewals of agreements representing more than half of our subscribers. Looking forward, we expect 2024 to benefit from another record year for political advertising due to the presidential election combined with the benefit of another wave of distribution agreement renewals for approximately 40% our subscribers. Longer-term, we believe implementing our plans for The CW Network, growing NewsNation and progressing towards the monetization of our spectrum through the deployment of ATSC 3.0 technology will complement our other growth initiatives to support the further enhancement of shareholder value.”
Comments