Hain Celestial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01, revenue of $439.35M misses by $7.1M

Nov. 08, 2022 7:07 AM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Hain Celestial press release (NASDAQ:HAIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $439.35M (-3.4% Y/Y) misses by $7.1M.
  • Gross profit margin of 21.5%, a 170-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin of 21.5%, a 240-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of $38.6 million compared to $47.3 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis of 8.3%, a 210-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.

  • FULL YEAR FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE:

  • While we expect continued volatility, especially in Europe, the Company is reaffirming its previously disclosed guidance of adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of -1% to +4% compared to the prior year, with growth skewed toward the second half of the year driven by:

  • Ongoing momentum in North America
  • 2023 price increases, most of which are already accepted by retail partners, to offset expected mid-teens year-over-year inflation
  • Continued improvement in our supply chain performance with less disruptions, robust productivity and continued cost containment and
  • An uncertain, but improving, retail environment in the United Kingdom and new contracts on our non-diary beverage business in Europe

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.