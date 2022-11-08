Hain Celestial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01, revenue of $439.35M misses by $7.1M
Nov. 08, 2022
- Hain Celestial press release (NASDAQ:HAIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $439.35M (-3.4% Y/Y) misses by $7.1M.
- Gross profit margin of 21.5%, a 170-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
- Adjusted gross profit margin of 21.5%, a 240-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of $38.6 million compared to $47.3 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis of 8.3%, a 210-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.
FULL YEAR FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE:
While we expect continued volatility, especially in Europe, the Company is reaffirming its previously disclosed guidance of adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of -1% to +4% compared to the prior year, with growth skewed toward the second half of the year driven by:
- Ongoing momentum in North America
- 2023 price increases, most of which are already accepted by retail partners, to offset expected mid-teens year-over-year inflation
- Continued improvement in our supply chain performance with less disruptions, robust productivity and continued cost containment and
- An uncertain, but improving, retail environment in the United Kingdom and new contracts on our non-diary beverage business in Europe
