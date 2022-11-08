Voyager Therapeutics GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.79, revenue of $41.1M beats by $32.07M
Nov. 08, 2022 7:08 AM ETVoyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Voyager Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:VYGR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.79.
- Revenue of $41.1M (+2677.0% Y/Y) beats by $32.07M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022, were $131.6M. Pfizer’s $10M TRACER capsid option exercise payment, received in October 2022, is not included in this number.
- Voyager expects that its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, together with amounts expected to be received as reimbursement for development costs under the Neurocrine collaboration, will be sufficient to meet Voyager’s planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2024. Beyond Neurocrine, the Company’s runway could improve further based on potential future milestones in 2023 from existing collaboration agreements.
Comments