Reynolds Consumer Products Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.01, revenue of $967M misses by $10.73M

Nov. 08, 2022 7:13 AM ETReynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Reynolds Consumer Products press release (NASDAQ:REYN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $967M (+6.9% Y/Y) misses by $10.73M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $116 million, down 12% compared to Q3 prior year Adjusted EBITDA.
  • The Company now expects the following results for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2022: Net revenues to be approximately 8% growth on $3,556 million in the prior year driven by price increases and volume down mid single digits vs. consensus of $3.87B; Net Income to be in the range of $264 million to $276 million; Adjusted Net Income to be in the range of $273 million to $285 million; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $560 million to $575 million; Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $1.25 to $1.31 per share; Adjusted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.36 per share vs. consensus of $1.37.
  • The Company also expects the following results for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022: Net revenues to grow approximately 9% on $1,021 million in the prior year driven by price increases and a low to mid single digit volume decline vs. consensus of $1.13B; Net Income to be in the range of $112 million to $124 million; Adjusted Net Income to be in the range of $113 million to $125 million; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $215 million to $230 million; Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $0.53 to $0.59 per share; Adjusted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $0.54 to $0.60 per share vs. consensus of $0.61; Net Debt to be approximately $2.0 billion at December 31, 2022

