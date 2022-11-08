GLOBALFOUNDRIES Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.05, revenue of $2.1B beats by $50M
Nov. 08, 2022 7:16 AM ETGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES press release (NASDAQ:GFS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $2.1B (+23.5% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Record gross margin of 29.4% and adjusted gross margin of 29.9%.
- Record operating margin of 17.2% and adjusted operating margin of 18.8%.
- Record net income of $336 million and adjusted net income of $368 million.
- Record adjusted EBITDA of $793 million.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $3.5 billion.
- Summary of Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook: Net revenue of $2,050M - $2,100M vs. consensus of $2.08B; Diluted EPS $1.16 - $1.39; adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.24 - $1.44 vs. consensus of $1.00.
