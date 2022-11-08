Lyft falls 19% as Q3 seen as 'modest disappointment,' but guidance shows momentum: Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) fell nearly 19% in premarket trading as the ride-sharing company reported third-quarter results that were seen as a "modest disappointment" following a strong report from Uber (NYSE:UBER), but investment firm Wedbush Securities noted the guidance indicates the company is seeing some momentum.

Analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform rating on Lyft (LYFT) but lowered the price target to $17 from $25, pointed out contribution margin of 56% was above the company's own guidance and Wall Street estimates, as was the $66.2M in adjusted EBITDA, with the company continuing to focus on profit margins. However, the $82M rise in insurance costs impacted the contribution margin for the fourth-quarter, but Ives added that this is likely just a temporary blimp.

"We believe that this is a short-term headwind and the company will continue to grow its profit margins throughout FY23," Ives wrote in a note to clients. "In a nutshell, we believe while this was a modestly disappointing quarter for Lyft but we believe as consumers continue to return to travel, shifting to the office, and other post-pandemic trends take hold Lyft will continue to capture market share in North America heading into 2023."

Lyft (LYFT) shares fell more than 19.3% to $11.40 in premarket trading, while Uber (UBER) dipped fractionally.

Last month, it was reported that Lyft (LYFT) had raised its service fee to riders to offset rising insurance costs.

In addition, Ives noted that it was a positive sign that Lyft's (LYFT) management addressed the recent Department of Labor proposal and that it would not have a "serious impact" on the company's business, but rather return it to what it was during the Obama Administration.

"This is an encouraging sign that Lyft has confidence that it will be able to navigate this as a near-term perceived headwind and will continue to work at the state government level to ensure its drivers retain their independent contractor status," Ives added.

In conjunction with third-quarter results, Lyft (LYFT) said it sees fourth-quarter revenue between $1.145B and $1.165B, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16B.