Novanta reports Q3 earnings beat; initiates Q4 and raises FY22 guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 7:19 AM ETNovanta Inc. (NOVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Novanta press release (NASDAQ:NOVT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $223M (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $7.63M.
  • Third Quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $49M.
  • Raises 2022 Guidance: For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $215 million to $217 million, demonstrating reported growth of 8% to 9% vs. consensus of $216.77M. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $45.0 million to $46.0 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.74 vs. consensus of $0.76. The Company’s guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.
  • For the full year 2022, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $857 million to $859 million, demonstrating reported growth of 21% to 22% vs. consensus of $851.65M. The Company expects Adjusted Gross Profit Margin to be approximately 46.0%. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $183 million to $184 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $3.02 to $3.06 vs. consensus of $3.01. The Company’s guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.

