AxoGen reports Q3 earnings beat; narrows FY22 guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 7:22 AM ETAxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AxoGen press release (NASDAQ:AXGN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $37M (+18.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.77M.
  • Gross margin was 83.3% for the quarter compared to 83.2% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million for the quarter, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Management is narrowing the range of our annual revenue guidance and expects full-year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $137.5 million to $140.0 million versus the prior range of $135.0 million to $142.0 million vs. consensus of $139.44M. Full-year 2022 gross margin is expected to be above 80%.

  • The Company voluntarily suspended market availability of Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane on June 1, 2021, and therefore no Avive revenue was recorded in either the third quarter of 2021 or 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.