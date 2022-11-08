AxoGen reports Q3 earnings beat; narrows FY22 guidance
Nov. 08, 2022 7:22 AM ETAxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AxoGen press release (NASDAQ:AXGN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $37M (+18.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.77M.
- Gross margin was 83.3% for the quarter compared to 83.2% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million for the quarter, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Management is narrowing the range of our annual revenue guidance and expects full-year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $137.5 million to $140.0 million versus the prior range of $135.0 million to $142.0 million vs. consensus of $139.44M. Full-year 2022 gross margin is expected to be above 80%.
The Company voluntarily suspended market availability of Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane on June 1, 2021, and therefore no Avive revenue was recorded in either the third quarter of 2021 or 2022.
