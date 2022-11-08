Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, “This quarter is a continuation of our strong operational performance. With production guidance reaffirmed, and a strong fourth quarter expected, we are feeling confident about our 2022 production results. Like the rest of the industry, profit margins are under pressure. The strength of the USD is weighing on commodity prices, and inflation is increasing direct costs. We are fortunate that the elevated grade profile at Guanacevi and strong operational performance has allowed us to stay within or near our guided cost ranges on a per ounce basis.”

“We continue to focus on business improvement and cost management initiatives, while being mindful of the future. Continuing to advance the Terronera project in a deliberate and disciplined manner towards a construction decision and the completion of the Pitarrilla acquisition, are both significant developments towards the future of the Company.”