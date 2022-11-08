SOPHiA Genetics reports Q3 earnings; FY22 revenue to be at the low-end of guidance
Nov. 08, 2022 7:25 AM ETSOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SOPHiA Genetics press release (NASDAQ:SOPH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30.
- Revenue of $11.6M (+12.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.15M.
- Adjusted operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $19.3 million, compared to $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- "We are reaffirming our previously provided guidance of constant currency revenue growth range of 30% to 35% for full-year 2022. We now expect full-year 2022 reported revenue to be at the low-end of our previously provided range of $47.0 million to $49.5 million vs. consensus of $47.73M."
