SOPHiA Genetics reports Q3 earnings; FY22 revenue to be at the low-end of guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 7:25 AM ETSOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SOPHiA Genetics press release (NASDAQ:SOPH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30.
  • Revenue of $11.6M (+12.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.15M.
  • Adjusted operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $19.3 million, compared to $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • "We are reaffirming our previously provided guidance of constant currency revenue growth range of 30% to 35% for full-year 2022. We now expect full-year 2022 reported revenue to be at the low-end of our previously provided range of $47.0 million to $49.5 million vs. consensus of $47.73M."

