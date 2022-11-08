Amcor invests $3M in PulPac

Nov. 08, 2022 7:25 AM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is investing $3M in Swedish company PulPac to accelerate global deployment of innovative paper packaging.
  • PulPac offers manufacturing technology for low-cost, high-performance fiber-based packaging. Its dry-molded fiber technology uses raw materials readily found globally, manufactured using an innovative process that requires significantly less resources, which reduces CO2 emissions by 80%, compared to existing processes.
  • Amcor (AMCR) joins several strategic investors in a cross-industry alliance aimed at driving the deployment of PulPac's technology globally.
  • The investment follows the launch of the AmFiber platform earlier this year, through which Amcor aims to transform the capabilities of traditional paper packaging.

