Amcor invests $3M in PulPac
Nov. 08, 2022
- Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is investing $3M in Swedish company PulPac to accelerate global deployment of innovative paper packaging.
- PulPac offers manufacturing technology for low-cost, high-performance fiber-based packaging. Its dry-molded fiber technology uses raw materials readily found globally, manufactured using an innovative process that requires significantly less resources, which reduces CO2 emissions by 80%, compared to existing processes.
- Amcor (AMCR) joins several strategic investors in a cross-industry alliance aimed at driving the deployment of PulPac's technology globally.
- The investment follows the launch of the AmFiber platform earlier this year, through which Amcor aims to transform the capabilities of traditional paper packaging.
