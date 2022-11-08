Precision BioSciences GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.05, revenue of $7.36M beats by $1.39M

Nov. 08, 2022 7:26 AM ETPrecision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Precision BioSciences press release (NASDAQ:DTIL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $7.36M (-69.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.39M.
  • As of September 30, 2022, Precision had approximately $212.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company expects that existing cash and cash equivalents, expected operational receipts, and available credit will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements to the end of 2024.
  • Allogeneic CAR T Program Updates Planned for Late Q4 2022 or Early Q1 2023

  • Abstract Showcasing Functional Attributes of Azer-cel (PBCAR1091) Accepted for Presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

  • Preclinical Research on In Vivo Gene Editing Programs Presented at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 29th Congress

