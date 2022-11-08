Bruker acquires neurotechnology company Inscopix
Nov. 08, 2022 7:31 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Scientific instruments maker Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) has acquired neurotechnology company, Inscopix.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Inscopix specializes in miniaturized microscopes for freely moving animal brain imaging. . Since its founding in 2011, Inscopix's flagship miniscope systems have been deployed in over 600 research institutions and biopharma companies worldwide.
- It is expected to generate revenue of approximately $20M-25M in FY 2022. Bruker (BRKR) expects Inscopix to continue to grow revenues with double digit annual growth rates.
- The acquisition expands Bruker's in-vivo brain functional imaging capabilities.
Comments