Bruker acquires neurotechnology company Inscopix

Nov. 08, 2022 7:31 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Scientific instruments maker Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) has acquired neurotechnology company, Inscopix.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Inscopix specializes in miniaturized microscopes for freely moving animal brain imaging. . Since its founding in 2011, Inscopix's flagship miniscope systems have been deployed in over 600 research institutions and biopharma companies worldwide.
  • It is expected to generate revenue of approximately $20M-25M in FY 2022. Bruker (BRKR) expects Inscopix to continue to grow revenues with double digit annual growth rates.
  • The acquisition expands Bruker's in-vivo brain functional imaging capabilities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.