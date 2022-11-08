Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.64 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.62B beats by $40M
Nov. 08, 2022 7:33 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings press release (NYSE:NCLH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.64 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.62B (+958.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Q4 Outlook: Occupancy is expected to be in the mid-to-high 80% range; Capacity Days are expected to be 5.1M; Total revenue is expected to be $1.4B-1.5B vs. consensus of $1.46B; Total revenue per Passenger Cruise Day is forecast to increase approximately 20% versus 4Q19.
- Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Capacity Day is expected to decrease by approximately 10% in second half of 2022 versus first half of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2022 is expected to be slightly positive.
