Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.64 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.62B beats by $40M

Nov. 08, 2022 7:33 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings press release (NYSE:NCLH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.64 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.62B (+958.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Q4 Outlook: Occupancy is expected to be in the mid-to-high 80% range; Capacity Days are expected to be 5.1M; Total revenue is expected to be $1.4B-1.5B vs. consensus of $1.46B; Total revenue per Passenger Cruise Day is forecast to increase approximately 20% versus 4Q19.
  • Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Capacity Day is expected to decrease by approximately 10% in second half of 2022 versus first half of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2022 is expected to be slightly positive.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.