Lumentum reports FQ1 earnings beat; initiates Q2 guidance below estimates
Nov. 08, 2022 7:33 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lumentum press release (NASDAQ:LITE): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $506.8M (+13.0% Y/Y) beats by $9.21M.
- GAAP gross margin of 39.7%; Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.2%.
- GAAP operating margin of 2.7%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 27.1%.
- Lumentum expects the following for the fiscal second quarter 2023: Net revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million vs. consensus of $530.60M; Non-GAAP operating margin of 20% to 22%; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.20 to $1.45 vs. consensus of $1.60.
Comments