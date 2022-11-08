Lumentum reports FQ1 earnings beat; initiates Q2 guidance below estimates

Nov. 08, 2022 7:33 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lumentum press release (NASDAQ:LITE): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $506.8M (+13.0% Y/Y) beats by $9.21M.
  • GAAP gross margin of 39.7%; Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.2%.
  • GAAP operating margin of 2.7%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 27.1%.
  • Lumentum expects the following for the fiscal second quarter 2023: Net revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million vs. consensus of $530.60M; Non-GAAP operating margin of 20% to 22%; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.20 to $1.45 vs. consensus of $1.60.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.