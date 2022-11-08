The Beauty Health delivers mixed Q3 results, FY22 guidance raised
Nov. 08, 2022 7:34 AM ETThe Beauty Health Company (SKIN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Beauty Health press release (NASDAQ:SKIN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 misses by $0.02.
- Adjusted net income of $8M.
- Revenue of $88.8M (+30.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.12M.
- BeautyHealth increased its fiscal 2022 net sales guidance and now expects net sales in the range of $360.0 million to $365.0 million, up from the previous outlook of $340.0 million to $350.0 million. Consensus is $349.72M.
- Announced board authorization for $200 million in common stock repurchases and launched a $100 million accelerated share repurchase program
- Shares +1.77% PM.
