CNH Industrial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.08, revenue of $5.88B beats by $580M, updates FY outlook

Nov. 08, 2022 7:34 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CNH Industrial press release (NYSE:CNHI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $5.88B (+23.9% Y/Y) beats by $580M.
  • Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $670 million

  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $272 million and Industrial Free Cash Flow of $202 million

  • Net sales for Industrial Activities expected up 16% to 18% for the full year, despite foreign exchange rates headwinds

  • The company will now voluntarily file annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as used by US domestic filers

  • 2022 Outlook

    The Company is updating the 2022 outlook for its Industrial Activities:

  • Net sales up between 16% and 18% year on year including currency translation effects
  • SG&A expenses lower than 7.5% of net sales
  • Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities(8) in excess of $1.0 billion
  • R&D expenses and capital expenditures at around $1.4 billion
  • Shares -1.41% PM.

