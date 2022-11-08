CNH Industrial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.08, revenue of $5.88B beats by $580M, updates FY outlook
- CNH Industrial press release (NYSE:CNHI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $5.88B (+23.9% Y/Y) beats by $580M.
- Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of $670 million
Net cash provided by operating activities of $272 million and Industrial Free Cash Flow of $202 million
Net sales for Industrial Activities expected up 16% to 18% for the full year, despite foreign exchange rates headwinds
The company will now voluntarily file annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as used by US domestic filers
2022 Outlook
The Company is updating the 2022 outlook for its Industrial Activities:
- Net sales up between 16% and 18% year on year including currency translation effects
- SG&A expenses lower than 7.5% of net sales
- Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities(8) in excess of $1.0 billion
- R&D expenses and capital expenditures at around $1.4 billion
