Nov. 08, 2022 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)
- Sunstone Hotel press release (NYSE:SHO): Q3 FFO of $0.24 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $244.31M (+45.9% Y/Y) beats by $11.68M.
- RevPAR at the comparable 12 hotels the Company owned during both 2022 and 2021 plus The Confidante Miami Beach (the "Comparable Portfolio"), increased 49.0% to $207.18. The average daily rate was $287.75 and occupancy was 72.0%.
- RevPAR at the 15 hotels, which includes the Comparable Portfolio, the Montage Healdsburg and the Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley (the "Total Portfolio"), was $222.50. The average daily rate was $311.62 and occupancy was 71.4%.
