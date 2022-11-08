Sunstone Hotel FFO of $0.24 beats by $0.01, revenue of $244.31M beats by $11.68M

Nov. 08, 2022 7:35 AM ETSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Sunstone Hotel press release (NYSE:SHO): Q3 FFO of $0.24 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $244.31M (+45.9% Y/Y) beats by $11.68M.
  • RevPAR at the comparable 12 hotels the Company owned during both 2022 and 2021 plus The Confidante Miami Beach (the "Comparable Portfolio"), increased 49.0% to $207.18. The average daily rate was $287.75 and occupancy was 72.0%.
  • RevPAR at the 15 hotels, which includes the Comparable Portfolio, the Montage Healdsburg and the Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley (the "Total Portfolio"), was $222.50. The average daily rate was $311.62 and occupancy was 71.4%.

