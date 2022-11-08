Neuronetics GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.14, revenue of $16.5M beats by $1.48M

Nov. 08, 2022 7:35 AM ETNeuronetics, Inc. (STIM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Neuronetics press release (NASDAQ:STIM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $16.5M (+19.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.48M.

  • For the full year 2022, the Company now expects total worldwide revenue to be between $63.0 million and $64.0 million vs $61.79M up from previous guidance of $60.0 million and $62.0 million.

  • For the full year 2022, the Company continues to expect total operating expenses to be between $86.0 million and $88.0 million.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects to report total worldwide revenue of between $16.0 million and $17.0Million vs $16.26 million.

