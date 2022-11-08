Porsche stock attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank with pricing and volume strong

Deutsche Bank started off coverage on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHY) with a Buy rating and a positive view of the automobile stock.

Analyst Tim Rokossa called Porsche an iconic brand with strong financials.

"Over 75 years, Porsche’s superior brand image has been built by big wins in motorsports and delivering luxury sports cars with stand-out performance and usability. Porsche’s financials have proven resilient in difficult times."

Digging in further, Rokossa noted that via pricing and volume growth, Porsche appears set to deliver a high-single-digit revenue CAGR and margin expansion even as it increases its mix of BEVs. Porsche's first BEV is said to prove that the transition to electric works without diluting brand value.

Per the analyst , the recent Porsche IPO gave investors a chance to participate in a modern luxury car company with great fundamentals and yet also substantial upside from better suited pricing and merchandising/ licensing.

"While Porsche has shown a very strong performance since IPO, we believe more upside exists," noted Rokossa.

The Qatar Investment Authority was the the cornerstone investor of the IPO, committing to acquire 4.99% of the preferred shares for €1.74B to €1.88B. Norges Bank Investment Management, T. Rowe Price and ADQ joined the Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Fund as significant investors.