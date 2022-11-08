Versus Systems executes 1-for-15 reverse split
Nov. 08, 2022 7:36 AM ETVersus Systems Inc. (VS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) has announced a 1-for-15 reverse split of its common shares to aid compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements.
- Every 15 common shares of the company will be converted into one common share, reducing the number of issued and outstanding common shares from ~31.1M to ~2.1M. The consolidation is effective as of the close of trading on Nov. 08, 2022.
- The shares will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis as of the open of trading on Nov. 9, 2022.
- VS shares are down 8% premarket
