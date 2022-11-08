Orion Energy Systems reports FQ2 missed earnings; reaffirms 2H and FY23 guidance

Nov. 08, 2022 7:36 AM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Orion Energy Systems press release (NASDAQ:OESX): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $17.6M (-51.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.5M.
  • Q2’23 Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.5M compared to $4.0M in Q2’22, reflecting lower revenue and gross profit, but improved over negative $2.9M in Q1’23, due to a higher gross profit percentage.
  • Orion continues to expect FY2023 second half revenue to be much stronger than the first half, with full year revenue ranging between $90M and $110M vs. consensus of $95.30M. The mid-point of this revenue range would represent double-digit revenue growth compared to FY 2022, outside of the revenue from Orion’s largest customer.

